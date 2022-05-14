MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 84.3% in April

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.