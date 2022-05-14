MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 84.3% in April

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.