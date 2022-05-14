Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,409 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $22,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
