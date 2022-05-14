Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.