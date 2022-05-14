Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,287. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

