Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.19. 3,163,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,738. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

