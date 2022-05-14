Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $77,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $471.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.77 and its 200 day moving average is $595.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.