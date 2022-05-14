Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.33. 1,684,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $697.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.