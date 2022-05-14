Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102,556 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102,556 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,892,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $515.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

