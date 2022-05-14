Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 134,813 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,813 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $224,193,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 5,652,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,262. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

