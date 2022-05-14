Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,118,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,468. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

