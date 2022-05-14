Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

