Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MBRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,137. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.