Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 3,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.