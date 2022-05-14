Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($25.58).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($19.28) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($25.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 628 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,233.26). Also, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.35), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($162,591.68).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

