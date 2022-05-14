Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 754 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.60 and a 200-day moving average of $450.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $386.78 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
