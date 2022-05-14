Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,813 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

