Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $17.28 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,275,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.