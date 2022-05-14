Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.