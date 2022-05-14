Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock worth $44,639,703 over the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.