Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,053 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,203,000 after acquiring an additional 135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

