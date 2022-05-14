Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.