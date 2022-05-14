Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MTRY remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

