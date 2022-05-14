Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.21) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.47) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st.

ETR:ENI opened at €13.65 ($14.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.01. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

