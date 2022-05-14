Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($46.23) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,696 ($33.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,840.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,119.76. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($31.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

