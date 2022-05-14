Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.42).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.52. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.60 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 25,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,733.20).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

