Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

IMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.52) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,648.50 ($20.32).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($23.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,562.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.27), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($665,319.52). Also, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($22,967.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,963.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

