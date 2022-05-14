Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 287.88 ($3.55).

LON LMP opened at GBX 244 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.60 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

