Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.743 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

