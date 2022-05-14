MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 872,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,447. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

