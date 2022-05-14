N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
N-able stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.44. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.
N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
