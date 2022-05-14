NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSTG. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.81. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

