Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,458.24

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $33,458.24 and $4,310.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,022,169 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

