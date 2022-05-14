National Bank Financial Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFCZF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

