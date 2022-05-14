National Bankshares Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.15.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.