National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 305,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.