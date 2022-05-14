National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 305,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

