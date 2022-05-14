National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

