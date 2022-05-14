Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 65,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.