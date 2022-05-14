Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 65,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.