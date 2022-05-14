Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NLS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

