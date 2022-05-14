NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of NBT Bancorp worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.37 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

