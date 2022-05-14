NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.04).

NCC stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.54) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.80 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market capitalization of £638.25 million and a P/E ratio of 68.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.57.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

