NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. NCR also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NCR by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $67,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 1,997,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. NCR has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

