Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NDBKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

