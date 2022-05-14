Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $173.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.89.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

