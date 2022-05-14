Needham & Company LLC Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

