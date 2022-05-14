Neo (NEO) Hits Market Cap of $715.19 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Neo has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $715.19 million and $73.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00034556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.82 or 1.00012861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

