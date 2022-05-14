NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.57 or 1.00020718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00104762 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.