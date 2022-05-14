Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $182.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

