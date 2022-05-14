New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 5,401,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.