New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New Relic by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.