New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New Relic by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.