NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $72.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00230188 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.